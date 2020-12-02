1/1
Robert Noel Morgan
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Robert Noel Morgan, age 85, at 11:00 am Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Following the service, he will be laid to rest at Beau Pre Mausoleum. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Thursday, December 3 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, with a rosary at 6:30 pm followed by reflections from family and friends. Visiting hours will resume at St. Peter's Catholic Church on Friday, December 4 at 9:00 am until the 11:00 am funeral mass. To view the full online obituary, and sign the guest register, please visit: www.evangelinefuneralhome.com. Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evangeline Funeral Home
314 E Saint Peter St
New Iberia, LA 70560
3373641881
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
December 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Evangeline Funeral Home
