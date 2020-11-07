1/1
Robert Olan Parrish
1951 - 2020
Robert Olan Parrish died peacefully November 1, 2020. Born August 25, 1951, he graduated from Istrouma High School in 1969 and spent most of his life in Baton Rouge. Robert served as an army medic in Chu Lai during the Vietnam War and after as an officer in the Baton Rouge Police Department. Robert was a force of nature. With a gruff, deep voice, a raucous sense of humor, endless stories, and a strong sense of justice, Robert was known as a generous and loyal friend willing to help those he loved at any hour of the day. Known as Abuelito by his two grandchildren, he was a beloved father and grandfather. He is survived by his son Tommy and daughter-in-law Meghan, grandchildren Elise and Ian, brothers Alan and Tim, sister-in-law Sarah, and nephews Brad and Matt. He was preceded in death by his father Hollis and mother Rachel. Because of COVID-19, there will be no immediate services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
