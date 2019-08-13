Robert "Robbie" Percy Nobles passed away on August 10, 2019 at the age of 39. Robbie enjoyed cat-fishing and cooking for his friends and family. He is survived by his children, Robert Lane Taylor, Blaze R. Medaries, Emily M. Nobles, and Levi Percy Nobles; his brothers Milton and Michael Martin, and his sister, Melissa Nobles Studdard; his sister-in-law, Marsha Martin; the mother of his children and love of his life, Leslie Marie Booker, and many friends and loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents, Linda Kaye and Robert Nobles. Visitation will be at Slaughter First Baptist Church at 3227 Church St, Slaughter, LA 70777 on Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 5:00 to 6:00 pm with services to follow.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019