Robert "June" Pigeon Jr. (49) was born in Baton Rouge, LA to the Union of Ruby Pigeon Young and the late Robert Pigeon, Sr. He passed away at his home on Monday, May 25, 2020. A Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00am at Rhodes United Fidelity Funeral Home, 10715 N. Oak Hills Pkwy. Visitation from 10:00am to 11:00am. Interment: Lady of Knight Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Arrangements by Rhodes United Fidelity Funeral Home. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign guest book.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 29 to May 30, 2020.