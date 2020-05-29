Robert "June" Pigeon Jr.
Robert "June" Pigeon Jr. (49) was born in Baton Rouge, LA to the Union of Ruby Pigeon Young and the late Robert Pigeon, Sr. He passed away at his home on Monday, May 25, 2020. A Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00am at Rhodes United Fidelity Funeral Home, 10715 N. Oak Hills Pkwy. Visitation from 10:00am to 11:00am. Interment: Lady of Knight Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Arrangements by Rhodes United Fidelity Funeral Home. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign guest book.

Published in The Advocate from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Rhodes United Fidelity Funeral Home
MAY
30
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Rhodes United Fidelity Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Rhodes United Fidelity Funeral Home, Inc.
2929 Scenic Hwy
Baton Rouge, LA 70805
5049436621
