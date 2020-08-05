Robert "Bob" Raymond Bernard died at the age of 94 on Friday, July 24, 2020. He was born on Napoleon Street in 1926 to Joseph Taylor Bernard and his wife, Adalize Loup Bernard and was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge. He loved gardening, hunting, and fishing. His favorite Sunday activity was to share a beer and visit with his children in the afternoon. His lifelong love for his dogs, Tiger, Freda, Cricket, Junior and Little Man, was only surpassed by his love for his wife and children. Mister/Uncle/Daddy Bob, as he was known by so many, was a Seaman First Class in the US Navy during WWII where he continued his education on board ship. After the USS Lyra was decommissioned, he continued his education in San Diego to become a radar operator. His ethics were such that he started work at the age of thirteen for Capitol City Cyclery on Government St. After his time in the service, he trained and worked as a helper in electrical and plumbing, both of which he loved, for several years before going to work for Stauffer Chemical, where he retired from. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of fifty-seven years, Eunice "Nunie" Dedon Bernard, his daughter Marsha Bernard, son Curt Bernard and grandson Aubrey Stewart. Also preceding him were his parents, Joseph T Bernard and Adalize Loup Bernard, his in-laws Eugene Dedon and Effie S Dedon, his siblings, JT Bernard, Clarabell Cook, Walter A Bernard, Mary Eva Cokes, Agnes Dedon and Adam "Buck" Bernard, his brothers-in-law, Morris Cook, JD Cokes and Donald Dedon, as well as sisters-in-law Betty Bernard and Mary Lee Bernard and numerous nieces and nephews. He is survived by his children Ginger Bernard Rouse (James), Mark Bernard, Todd Bernard (Charlotte), Bridget Bernard Patterson (Ricky Dale) and Reid Bernard, grandchildren Corina Quinn, Anna Jordan, Randall Bernard, Robert Bernard and Mary Stewart, great grandchildren Azelyn Quinn, Anya Giddeon, Cailyn Quinn, Bryce Giddeon, Evelyn Quinn, Adelyn Quinn, Callahan Jordan, Curt Bernard and Alyssa Bernard and great-great grandson Beckham Quinn. Pall bearers were Mark Bernard, Todd Bernard, Randall Bernard, Robert Bernard, Richard Cook and David Stevens with honorary pall bearer, Wayne Bernard. Private visitation was held for the immediate family at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, followed by Mass at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and burial at Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to United Service Organizations (USO) in his honor. uso.org/donate/donate-in-honor.
His favorite sayings included:"Don't take any wooden Nickels," "Rise and shine. Out of the shade and into the heat. Off your butt and on your feet." "It's the gibblin rod jumped out the caniblin pin." "What you know good?" "Want to know how the horse ate the apple?" "Going to see a man about a dog." "See you when I see you." BEST DADDY EVER!