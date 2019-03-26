Robert Richard (1948 - 2019)
Robert Charles Richard, Sr., transition March 20, 2019 at Our Lady of Lake Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, March 28, at 9:00 A. M. viewing until service at 10:00 A M. at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Myrtle Walk Dr., Baton Rouge, LA., Father Edwards Chiffriller, SSJ, officiating. Burial will take place at Southern Memorial Gardens, 3012 Blount Road ,Baton Rouge, LA. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019
