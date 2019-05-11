Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Richard 'Bob' Canfield. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-383-6831 Memorial service 5:30 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Bob" Richard Canfield, born 12/16/37 in the Bronx, N.Y., died 4/16/19. A graduate of Peter Stuyvesant H.S. in New York City, he received a Bachelor in Civil Engineering from The Citadel, and a Masters from Texas A. & M. in Traffic Engineering. He was a lifelong public servant beginning in 1959 with LDOT, Parish Traffic for the parish of EBR, City Traffic Engr., and eventually Director of Public Works in Baton Rouge. After retirement, he continued consulting as an expert witness in Traffic Engineering. Active in the International Transportation Engineering, he was repeatedly recognized for his outstanding contributions. As a member of the Manual on Traffic Control Devices, he was responsible for implementation of the yellow warning advisory sign indicating lane restriction. He competed as an avid tennis player into his mid 70's, and wishfully watched his beloved Ranger hockey team throughout his life. Traveling extensively was a great adventure, as was sponsoring tigers at Tiger Creek preserve in Tyler, Texas. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Linda McVey, and their children, John D. Canfield, Col.Valerie Canfield Danyluk, USMC, her husband Steve, and their children Isabella Kelton and Owen Samuel, and by Julie Canfield Buddin and her husband, John Patrick "Rick" Buddin. The family would especially like to thank Dr. Venkat Surikanti, the 2d floor staff doctors and nurses of OLOL, and the staff of the CCU for their kind and attentive professionalism. A memorial service will be held in his honor at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA on May 16, 2019 at 5:30 PM. There will be a reception afterwards to welcome family and friends. Honorary pall bearers are Walter Arnold McVey, John Patrick Buddin, Duaine T. Evans, William F. Cobb Sr. and Newton Blouin. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made to OLOL Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 84357, B.R. La. 70884. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 11 to May 16, 2019

