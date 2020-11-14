1/1
Dr. Robert Rodney Dale
1947 - 2020
{ "" }
Dr. Robert Rodney Dale, age 72, was born on December 20, 1947 and passed away on November 12, 2020. He was born in Fond Du Lac, WI and resided in Paulina, LA where he was a respected chiropractor. He is survived by his loving wife, Karen Dale; children, Shelby Dale (Spencer), Abbey Dale, and Robert Lee Dale. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee R. Dale and Lucille J. Dale; and brother, Larry Dale. A memorial service in his honor will be held at Rose Lynn Funeral Home in Lutcher, LA on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Rose Lynn Funeral Services has been entrusted with handling his arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Memorial service
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Rose Lynn Funeral Services
Funeral services provided by
Rose Lynn Funeral Services
1870 Cabanose Ave
Lutcher, LA 70071
(225) 869-0000
