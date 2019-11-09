Robert "Buck" Simpson, Jr, born June 12, 1930, died November 4, 2019. He was preceded in death by: his mother Nettie Leggette Higgins; his step-father Marshall E. Higgins; and his father Robert Simpson, Sr. He is survived by: his brother Charles H. Higgins; nephews - Charles M., Robert L., Edward W., Justin R., and Tony A. Higgins; special cousin Dominick Dimattia; and special friends - Debbie Huffman, Ted Jones, and Peter Territo. A visitation will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street in Baton Rouge on Monday, November 11 from 11:00 am until a brief family-led service, beginning at 1:00 pm.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019