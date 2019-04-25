Robert Smith (1942 - 2019)
Service Information
Hambrick Family Mortuary - Gonzalez
808 W Worthy Street
Gonzales, LA
70737
(225)-644-3302
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mt. Bethel B.C.
5651 Martin Luther King Pkwy
Carville, LA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Bethel B.C.
5651 Martin Luther King Pkwy
Carville, LA
View Map
Obituary
Robert Smith departed this earthly life on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at St. Clare Manor Nursing Home in Baton Rouge. He was 77, a native & resident of St. Gabriel, LA. Robert is survived by his wife, Florence Smith, children, sisters and a host of other relatives and friends. Loved ones and friends of the family are invited to attend the Celebration of Life & Love on Friday, April 26, 2019 for 10:00 A.M. at Mt. Bethel B.C. 5651 Martin Luther King Pkwy., Carville, LA. Dr. Alfred Thomas, Pastor/Officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until service time. Robert Will Await the Savior's Return at: Mt. Bethel Church Cemetery in Carville, LA. Service of Compassionate Care Rendered by: Hambrick's Family Mortuary, Inc. 808 W. Worthey Rd., Gonzales, LA. For Online Condolences: www.hambrickmortuary.com. "LOVE IS FOREVER!"
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019
