Robert Smith departed this earthly life on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at St. Clare Manor Nursing Home in Baton Rouge. He was 77, a native & resident of St. Gabriel, LA. Robert is survived by his wife, Florence Smith, children, sisters and a host of other relatives and friends. Loved ones and friends of the family are invited to attend the Celebration of Life & Love on Friday, April 26, 2019 for 10:00 A.M. at Mt. Bethel B.C. 5651 Martin Luther King Pkwy., Carville, LA. Dr. Alfred Thomas, Pastor/Officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until service time. Robert Will Await the Savior's Return at: Mt. Bethel Church Cemetery in Carville, LA. Service of Compassionate Care Rendered by: Hambrick's Family Mortuary, Inc. 808 W. Worthey Rd., Gonzales, LA. For Online Condolences: www.hambrickmortuary.com. "LOVE IS FOREVER!"
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019