Robert Stephen Ellis, III, a resident of Amite, LA, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at his home. He was born November 15, 1948 in Amite and was 70 years of age. He was a graduate of Tulane University. As an avid sportsman, he had a deep love of fishing and hunting with his dogs. In his early years, he was a fiddle player in Just Pickin' Bluegrass Band. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nancy Robinson Ellis; sons, Bolivar Kemp Ellis of Amite, Jesse Clinton Ellis and and wife, Sumerset Bivens Ellis of Salt Lake City, UT; 2 grandchildren, Emery June Ellis and Ansel Cotton Ellis; sisters, Martina Ellis of Amite and Eleanor Dameron of Takoma Park, MD; numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a wide circle of many friends. Preceded in death by parents, Judge Robert S. Ellis, Jr. and Eleanor "Peeps" Kemp Ellis. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019