Robert Waters Dickens was born on May 19, 1944 in St. Louis, Missouri, son of Marshall Adron Dickens and Lou Doris Waters Dickens. On October 28, 2019 Robert departed this life at the age of 75. He grew up in St. Louis, attended Ladue High School and was a graduate of the University of Missouri. He married the love of his life Gaynell Hutchinson Dickens on March 20, 1971. To this union David, Jason, Nicole and Miranda were born and shared 47 years of material happiness. Robert was a jack of all trades; he owned his own restaurants, was a home builder and a dry wall hanger. He and Gaynell enjoyed spending time together by cooking, taking trips, and being with their large family, especially their children and many grandchildren. Robert is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Gaynell; two sons, David ( ), Jason (Tonya), two daughters Nicole (James) Radford, Miranda (Warren) Conerly; sisters Dee Ann Dickens Felter and Joye Lynn Dickens; 15.5 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives. Robert is preceded in death by his father Marshall Adron Dickens, mother Lou Doris Waters Dickens and brother-in-law Jack Felter. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations made out to Gaynell Dickens for funeral expenses. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019

