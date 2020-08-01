1/1
Robert William "Bob" Vincik
Robert William "Bob" Vincik, 84, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. He was a native of Shiner, TX and a resident of Prairieville, LA. He was a member of Knights of Columbus Council #8342, St. John the Evangelist Usher Society, Assistant Bailiff of Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Charter member of the Prairieville Fire Dept., former Fire Chief of Prairieville Volunteer Fire Dept. and a former member of the Ascension Parish Fire Board #2. Bob is survived by his daughter, Charlotte (Edwin) Hoover; sons, Drew (Florine) Vincik, Blake (Izabela) Vincik; brother, Roy Vincik; grandchildren, Tori and LeighAnn Vincik. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Dekeyzer Vincik and brother, Stanley Vincik. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at 10 am on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 15208 Hwy 73, Prairieville, LA. Visitation will be Monday, August 3, 2020 from 4 pm to 8 pm at Ourso Funeral Home - Gonzales, 13533 Airline Hwy. and Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Ourso Funeral Home - Gonzales from 8 am - 9:30 am. Visit www.oursofh.com to offer messages of condolences. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Ourso Funeral Home
AUG
4
Visitation
08:00 - 09:30 AM
Ourso Funeral Home
AUG
4
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
August 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
