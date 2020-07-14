1/1
Robert Wilson "Pops" Holmes
Robert "Pops" Wilson Holmes, beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at St. Joseph's Hospice The Carpenter House on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Robert was a native of New Orleans and graduated from Holy Cross High School in 1956, where he was a proud alumnus, and attended LSU. He was a resident of Baton Rouge for the past 53 years where he retired from Exxon after 30 years of service. He enjoyed traveling and flying his Cessna 182 airplane around the country. Pops was an LSU fan and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Robert is survived by his sister, Jacqueline Holmes Hemstreet; his children, Annette Holmes Lofton and Robert Neal Holmes; his grandchildren, Matthew Brian Lofton, Jonathan Andrew Lofton, Stephen Michael Lofton, Amanda Holmes David (Cody), Ory Michael Holmes (Nanette), and Raychel Holmes Schaffer (Josh) and Robert Luke Holmes; and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman Jackson Holmes and Mae Robert Holmes; his son Michael Robert Holmes; and his grandson Cody Jackson Holmes. Visitation will be Thursday, July 16 at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 from 9:00 am to 10:30 am. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 am at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 15615 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70817. Interment will follow on the grounds of Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. We would like to thank the staff at Carpenter House, especially Hope, Caroline, Dianna, Margaret, and Nicole. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
JUL
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church,
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
