Service Information

Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA
4230 High Street
Zachary , LA 70791
(225)-654-4480

Visitation
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA
4230 High Street
Zachary , LA 70791

Service
1:00 PM
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA
4230 High Street
Zachary , LA 70791

Obituary

For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth on Him should not perish, but have eternal life. John 3:16 - Robert Woodson "Bob" McCord left this world on August 22, 2019, to go home to God our Father, and the many friends and family who went before. Bob was born on April 1, 1939, in an old hotel located in Muscow, Tennessee. In his young life, Bob was married to Linda Murrah, with whom he had three sons: Robert McCord, Edward McCord, and Steven McCord. Robert has one son, Bobby, Edward and his wife, Lynne, have two children: Cory McCord and Casey McCord Lopez. Steven and his wife, Becky, have three children: Adam McCord, Elizabeth McCord, and Alexandria McCord. Bob was later married to Lynnie Petty "Pugs" McCord, to whom he was married for 52 years. Together, they had a daughter, Junlynn "Tookie" McCord Carmichael (William G. Carmichael). Thirteen years later, they were blessed with a precious son, Talmadge Ray "Tal" McCord. Tookie has two children: Robert Blaine Baker and Brandi Baker Rodgers (Zane Rodgers). Brandi has two precious children: Elliot Blaire Rodgers (4 yrs) and Jackson Cole Rodgers (2 yrs). On some of Bob's lowest days, Elliot and Jackson were the spark that kept him going. The love of his wife, children, family, and friends gave him the will to keep fighting for his life. Bob is survived by one brother, Glenn "Butch" Farrar, who resides in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and a brother. He was also preceded in death by his precious youngest son, Talmadge Ray McCord. Bob was a faithful and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, friend, and Christian, who loved the Lord. Fifteen years ago, Bob was blessed to receive a "new" heart by transplant from someone who had already gone on to be with the Lord. There were many hard and trying times, but God led us along this path and blessed us with fifteen more years to have Bob here with us. God placed many amazing people in our lives to help us along the way. We give many thanks to his doctors and nurses (especially Dr. Hector Ventura, Dr. Stacy Mandras, Raylene Vasquez, and the entire Ochsner transplant team, who all became like family to us.). There are too many others to name, but they have been such a blessing to Bob and our entire family. We would like to thank our church (First Baptist of Zachary) and all the family and friends who stood with us through it all. Most importantly, we want to thank God for His grace and His mercy and the chance to have had Bob in our lives. He will live in our hearts forever. Visitation will be held at Charlet Funeral Home in Zachary, Louisiana, on Monday, August 26, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the service, which will be held at 1:00 p.m. and will be led by Caleb Schmidt. Pallbearers will be Blaine Baker, Zane Rodgers, Steven McCord, Robert McCord, Edward McCord, and William G. Carmichael. Burial will be at the Masonic Cemetery in Clinton, Louisiana. Bob was later married to Lynnie Petty "Pugs" McCord, to whom he was married for 52 years. Together, they had a daughter, Junlynn "Tookie" McCord Carmichael (William G. Carmichael). Thirteen years later, they were blessed with a precious son, Talmadge Ray "Tal" McCord. Tookie has two children: Robert Blaine Baker and Brandi Baker Rodgers (Zane Rodgers). Brandi has two precious children: Elliot Blaire Rodgers (4 yrs) and Jackson Cole Rodgers (2 yrs). On some of Bob's lowest days, Elliot and Jackson were the spark that kept him going. The love of his wife, children, family, and friends gave him the will to keep fighting for his life. Bob is survived by one brother, Glenn "Butch" Farrar, who resides in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and a brother. He was also preceded in death by his precious youngest son, Talmadge Ray McCord. Bob was a faithful and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, friend, and Christian, who loved the Lord. Fifteen years ago, Bob was blessed to receive a "new" heart by transplant from someone who had already gone on to be with the Lord. There were many hard and trying times, but God led us along this path and blessed us with fifteen more years to have Bob here with us. God placed many amazing people in our lives to help us along the way. We give many thanks to his doctors and nurses (especially Dr. Hector Ventura, Dr. Stacy Mandras, Raylene Vasquez, and the entire Ochsner transplant team, who all became like family to us.). There are too many others to name, but they have been such a blessing to Bob and our entire family. We would like to thank our church (First Baptist of Zachary) and all the family and friends who stood with us through it all. Most importantly, we want to thank God for His grace and His mercy and the chance to have had Bob in our lives. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 23 to Aug. 26, 2019 