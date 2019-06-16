Roberta "Robbie" Petteruti Avery, age 73, passed away on Monday morning, June 10, 2019 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA. Robbie is survived by her brother Ross Petteruti of North Kingston, RI (wife Leah, children Michael, Amanda (husband Greg, child Rory), and Mindy (child, Cooper)), her step-children, Linda Kay Leinweber of Scottdale, AZ (husband Mark, children Scott and Lauren), Jeffrey G. Avery of Grapevine, TX (wife, Kerry, children Brandon (wife Anna, child Logan) and Brian (wife Lindsey, children Everett, Eli and Aiden)), Christian T. Avery of Saint Amant, LA (wife Lauren, children Lola and Eli), and A. Brock Avery of Baton Rouge, LA (children Joel, Michael and Audrey). She was preceded in death by her husband of twenty one (21) years, Billy G. Avery, and her Parents, Rosindo and Marina (Siniscalchi) Petteruti. Born November 4, 1945, in Providence, RI, Robbie was a graduate of Syracuse University in Syracuse, NY. Robbie joined Dow in the Netherlands and later transferred to Dow Louisiana where she retired after 35 years. At the time of her retirement she served as a Financial Technologist. Prior to joining Dow, Robbie worked in advertising in Boston, the Netherlands and Africa. She served on the Dow (Essential) Federal Credit Union Board of Directors since 1986. Robbie had a passionate and enduring love of dogs, especially the Bouvier des Flandres, and was an active member of both the Louisiana Capital City Obedience Club and the Baton Rouge Kennel Club. Visitation will take place at Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until a memorial service beginning at 3:30 p.m. She will receive final entombment at Swan Point Cemetery, in Providence, RI. Her family wishes to give special thanks to Mrs. Mary Cavalier for her attentive and loving care in Robbie's final months, as well as the staff and doctors at Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area, the Louisiana Capital City Obedience Club, and the Baton Rouge Kennel Club. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 16 to June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary