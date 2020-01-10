Roberta Ruth Stepan, 80, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in Corinth, TX. She was married to Edward Anthony Stepan, who preceded her in death on July 30, 1995. Berta grew up in Ely, Minnesota, and moved to Slidell, Louisiana, in the 1980s. She worked at Gilsbar Inc. and loved parades, festivals, dancing, gardening, and genealogy. After a stroke in 2018 she moved to Texas to be closer to her family. She is survived by two daughters, Lori Ruth Stepan, and Barbara Jo (Stepan) Bunnell (Dean), four grandchildren, a great-grandson, her sister, and her brother. Private services will be held in Minnesota during the summer of 2020. Condolences may be made online on Facebook, or cards may be sent to Barb Bunnell at 130 Midway Circle, Lewisville, TX, 75057. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the at www.stroke.org.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020