Robin Anne Cazes Joiner
Robin Anne Cazes Joiner, a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend; passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 with her children by her side at the age of 59. She was a cosmetologist and daycare provider; resident and native of Plaquemine, LA. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 5 to 9pm and will resume on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 9am until religious services at 12pm. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. She is survived by her daughters, Chantell Favron and fiancé Justin Rabalais, and Sara Joiner and fiancé Drake McCain; honorary daughter, Kaitlyn Delaune Jeansonne; grandchildren, Denae, Robert, Jr. and Brennan Favron, Noah and Eli Roberts, and Abel McCain; sisters, Lofty Bezet and husband Harvey, Sissy Irwin, and BeBe Wintz and husband John; godchild, Holly Murphy; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband Calvin Joiner; and parents, Delma and Mary Neubig Cazes. Anyone who knew Robin, would not only see her as a blessing but also say she was one of the most generous people you would ever meet. Robin will always be remembered as a gentle and kind soul. She loved her grandchildren, cooking and gardening. Robin will be dearly missed by her family, friends and all the hearts she touched. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 11 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
NOV
16
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
NOV
16
Service
12:00 PM
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
November 11, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
