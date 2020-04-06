Robin Elizabeth Navarre Millet Collins a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend; she passed away peacefully at Our Lady of the Lake on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the age of 59. She was a resident of Rosedale and native of Plaquemine, LA. She is survived by her husband, Jessie "Jay" Collins; children, Jennie Vallet and husband Jonathan, Lionel Millet, Jr. and wife Renee, Brandy Millet and Matthew "Nyx" Allen; grandchildren, C. J., Dylan, Megan, Serenity, Allie, Ryan, Madison and Baby Vallet; mother, Nellie Elizabeth Navarre; and siblings, Melody Allen, Rachel Wisdom, Sarah Carline, Larry Navarre, Jr. and Cindy Navarre. Preceded in death by her first husband, Lionel Millet, Sr.; father, Larry Navarre, Sr.; sister, Ruby Guidroz; and father in law, James A. Collins. A private family graveside service will be held and they ask you to please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020