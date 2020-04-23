Robin K. DeGruy
1956 - 2020
A memorial service for Mrs. Robin K. DeGruy, age 63, will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Bethlehem Temple Church of a New Beginning, 1800 Bankhead Hwy Carrollton, GA 30116. Survivors include her husband, Malcom DeGruy, Jr.; children, Sheena Clements, Israel Clements Jr. (Amesha), Kerman Cummings (Karen), and Glenn Washington, Jr. (Shrita); grandchildren, Shyne Washington, Joel Cummings, Zoey Cummings, Glenaj Washington, Glenary Washington, Kaylese Clements, and Jah'Miyah Clements; great-grandchild, Isaac Washington; sisters, Cyona Haden (Ty), Lynne Brousseau Garibaldi(Arnold), and Godiva King; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts. She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard Baron and Golden P. King. Mrs. DeGruy was born in New Orleans, La on August 10, 1956 to the union of Golden P. King and Richard Baron King. She transitioned from this life to be with the Lord on April 8, 2020. She attended Lawless Junior High, John McDonough Senior High and Xavier University of New Orleans. She served as a paraprofessional at Lawless Junior High. Robin gave her life to Christ and became a member of New Home Cathedral under Bishop R.C Blakes Jr., for 14yrs. In 2005, she moved to Carrollton, Ga and became a member of Bethlehem Temple Church of a New Beginning under the leadership of Apostle Jerry L. Boykins.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
Moma Ill forever love you gone but never forgotten
Tracy
Daughter
