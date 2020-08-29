"Trust in the Lord with all your heart; and lean not unto your own understanding. In all ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths." Proverbs 3: 5-6. A resident of East Baton Rouge passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the age of 58. She was the owner of Early Steps Child Development Center in Zachary, LA and also worked at Spine Diagnostic Center of Baton Rouge, Inc. Medical Management and Billing Solutions, LLC. She is survived by her mother Betty Jane Vosburg Landry, sister, Tina Landry (Amanda), niece Lauren Meeks (Dane), and several great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald H. Landry and sister, Lisa A. Landry Watson, and grandmother, Esma Comeaux Landry. She was a generous big-hearted person with an infectious laugh and a beautiful smile. She was dedicated to God and her family. She will be missed tremendously by all whose lives she touched. Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to Robin's GoFundMe to help with expenses. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on the COVCC unit for going above and beyond with their care and compassion. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.