Robin Lee Collins, 'Rob', born June 7, 1956, died August 29, 2020 in Dandridge, TN. Rob, 64, resident of Indiana, California, Louisiana, and recently Tennessee, was a loving husband, father, and Doodie, esteemed businessman, and a friend to many. He was a jokester who had a true gift of making everyone laugh. In May of 1978, he met the love of his life. Two weeks later he said, "when we get married" and Deanne said "yes". In September of 1978, their blessed journey began. He was a family man and extremely involved in his children's lives and was adoringly called "coach dad". He coached numerous t-ball, baseball, softball teams, served as a leader for many Cub Scout Dens and Boy Scout Troops, was the roadie and sound engineer for Sara Collins Music, and supported his children in any way he could. He was the foundation of our family and he will never be forgotten and will be forever missed. For the past year, Rob has enjoyed retirement on Douglas Lake in TN, where he spent his days captaining pontoon boat rides with his family, fishing, going deer sighting, and sitting on the front porch with his family and puppies, Koko, Remi, and Melody. Prior to retirement, Rob was an Owner and President of CompuSteel Detailing, Inc. in Baton Rouge, LA. He began his journey in the steel fabrication shop and worked exceptionally hard to build a successful company. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years (days shy of 42 years), Delora Deanne Bozeman Collins, adoring children, Lindsay Collins, Eric (Vanessa) Collins, Devin Collins, and Sara Collins; two grandchildren, Victoria Soredjo and Anslee Collins; siblings, Robert "Bob" (Barb) Collins, Renee (Roy) Glenn, Katy (Bernie) Schmidt, and Joe Hillebrandt; many nieces and nephews; and countless friends and loved ones. He was preceded in death by his mother and 'Old Man', Grace and Gerald Hillebrandt; father, Robert M. Collins, brother Alan Hillebrandt, maternal grandparents 'Dick' and Molly Dickerson. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Trinity Lutheran School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, or Dreams Come True of Louisiana. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life, which will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home (Florida Blvd.) on Saturday from 11 am-2 pm with a service to follow at 2 pm; masks are required.

