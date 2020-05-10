Roby Bearden, Jr., a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away at St. James Place on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the age of 85. He was a native of Little Rock, AR and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. He earned a PhD in organic chemistry from LSU and was a lifetime employee as a research chemist with Exxon. He made major contributions to the scientific community and was awarded multiple patents. He was devoted to Baton Rouge Green, active in the community, and contributed to various charities. He was an avid gardener, fisherman, loved the beach, and was devoted to his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Barbara Sperry Bearden; children, Elizabeth Bearden Whitley, John Sperry Bearden, and Mary Bearden Stabiler and husband Warren; grandchildren, Rachel Fair Whitley, John Beal Whitley III, Robert Bearden Whitley, Caroline Elizabeth Whitley, Charles Roby Bearden, Lura Elizabeth Stabiler, and Warren Seth Stabiler; nephews, Bill and wife Margo, and Dan Broening. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roby and Ruby Bearden; and sister, Joan Broening. A private graveside service will take place at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons. The family would like to extend their many thanks to the staff of St. James Place and Baton Rouge Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your charity of choice. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 10 to May 11, 2020.