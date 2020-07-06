Rochelle Devillier Bodin, 83, died peacefully in her sleep, July 5, 2020 with family by her side. She was a native of Port Barre and a long-term resident of Baton Rouge. Rochelle's perfect day was a morning fishing trip, coffee while watching her "stories", chicken and sausage gumbo for supper followed by a game of Pokeno. She appreciated Sunday dinners, family reunions, crossword puzzles, lap cats, Johnny Carson, LSU football and the humor in every situation. Music and dancing brought her joy, and without a doubt, she is dancing in Heaven. Her door was open to all and there was always an extra seat at the table. She is survived by her children and their spouses: Brian and Donna Bodin, Barrie and Joseph Blanchard, Kevin and Anna Bodin, Brett and Keelie Bodin and Kyle and Jennifer Bodin as well as grandchildren Ashley, Julie, Tayler, Tyler, Evvan and Robert Bodin, Bradley Truax, Katie Simmons, Ashley Pirtle, Kimberly and Kevin "Bud" Bergeron, and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bodin, parents Clay and Martha Devillier of Port Barre', sisters Idalie, Shirley, Edna, Regina, Elina, Irene, Helen, Velma and Aline; brothers Reggie, Raymond, Clifton, Clayton, and Joseph ("Nonky"). A private service for immediate family will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. The family would like to express thanks to the staff of Gardenview Assisted Living and Ollie Steele Burden Manor for their friendship, care and support and the Pinnacle Health team for making Rochelle's last days peaceful and comfortable. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Alphonsus Catholic Church or The Michael J. Fox Foundation
for Parkinson's.