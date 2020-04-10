Rowdy was a native of Lafayette and resident of Grosse Tete, Louisiana. He passed away on April 7, 2020 at the age of 55. Rowdy is survived by his wife of 15 years, Glenda Dupree Duhon, daughter Danelle Cedotal and husband Mike, grandson Elijah Cedotal, his pride and joy, and mother-in-law Shirley Dupree. He is proceeded in death by his father Jerome (Jay) Duhon. He was a pipeline welding inspector for 13 years. Rowdy served as Vice President of the Iron Warriors, Central Chapter. He was also a member of the Ascension Masonic Lodge #251. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020