A native of Lafayette and residence of Grosse Tete, Roderick Mandez 'Rowdy' Duhon, age 55, passed on April 7, 2020. A PRIVATE memorial service will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Catholic Church in New Iberia at a later date with reception to follow at Lori and Tim's home. He is survived by his mother Anna Lou Landry Duhon of Grosse Tete, 3 sisters Lori McCoy (Tim) of New Iberia, Melissa Toups (David ) of Addis and Angelique McGlothin (PJoe) of Grosse Tete..1 son Roderick (Jay Bird) Duhon ,1 grand daughter and 1 grand son. He is preceded in death by his father Jerome (Jay) Duhon, Maternal grand mother Rose Hulin,Paternal grand parents Eloi and Gladys Duhon,3 Uncles Micheal,Patrick and Bobby Duhon. Rowdy was a awesome person with a big heart,was a great cook and will be be greatly missed.

