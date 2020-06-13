Roderick Sean Daniels Sr.
U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Roderick Sean Daniels, Sr. passed into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the age of 51. Visitation will begin Monday, June 15, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Winnfield Funeral Home of Baton Rouge, 7221 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, LA. Celebration of Life Services will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11 a.m., at Winnfield Funeral Home of Baton Rouge, 7221 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, LA with interment at Winnfield Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 8 a.m. Please visit Winnfield Funeral Home at https://www.winnfieldfuneralhome-batonrouge.com for condolences.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2020.
