Rodney Fanard ('Smoke') Abram, 53 entered eternal rest on Saturday, Aug 29, 2020. Visitation Fri, Sept 11, 20 from 4-7pm at Hall Davis & Sons, Baton Rouge, La. Graveside Service Sat, Sept 12th around 11:30 a-12 p at Resthaven Cemetery see Rodney Abram facebook page for additional information.

