Rodney Darin "Dip" Mack was born on October 26, 1980 in Thibodaux, Louisiana. He was a resident of Baton Rouge. Rodney transitioned to heaven on April 15, 2020. He leaves behind his deeply cherished memories to his mother Etta Mack, two sons Nicholas Mack & Derwin Springer, One brother Reginald Mack, one sister Regina Mack & a host of uncles, aunties, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Dan & Delores Mack and great grandmother Mrs. Ceola Fletcher.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020.