A lifelong resident of New Roads, Rodney "Twin" Dukes departed this life on Tuesday October 6, 2020 at the age of 67. He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Rodnessa Dukes; four sisters, Irene (Larry) Campbell, Betty Nelson, Dorothy Colour, and Shirley Colour; three brothers, his twin Roland (Vanessa) Dukes, Darryl (Loretta) Dukes, and Frank Wilson; three sisters-in-law, Helen Wilson, Joyce Dukes, and Donna Beachamp; four aunts, two uncles, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends, including Vanessa Dukes Smith and Larry Maloid. Visitation will be held on Saturday October 17, 2020 from 9 a.m. until religious service begins at 11:00 a.m. at 152 Highway 3050, Morganza, LA. Interment to immediately follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in New Roads. Service will be conducted by Rev. Marcus Wilson. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store