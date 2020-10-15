1/1
Rodney "Twin" Dukes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rodney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A lifelong resident of New Roads, Rodney "Twin" Dukes departed this life on Tuesday October 6, 2020 at the age of 67. He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Rodnessa Dukes; four sisters, Irene (Larry) Campbell, Betty Nelson, Dorothy Colour, and Shirley Colour; three brothers, his twin Roland (Vanessa) Dukes, Darryl (Loretta) Dukes, and Frank Wilson; three sisters-in-law, Helen Wilson, Joyce Dukes, and Donna Beachamp; four aunts, two uncles, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends, including Vanessa Dukes Smith and Larry Maloid. Visitation will be held on Saturday October 17, 2020 from 9 a.m. until religious service begins at 11:00 a.m. at 152 Highway 3050, Morganza, LA. Interment to immediately follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in New Roads. Service will be conducted by Rev. Marcus Wilson. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
(225) 625-2383
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved