"…my eyes are dim with grief. I call to you, Lord, every day; I spread out my hands to you." – Psalm 88:9. Rodney James Lemoine, 79 was a native of Plaucheville and a resident of Baton Rouge passed away on Friday May 22, 2020 at his residence. He was a very devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather who held his family deep within his heart and cherished every minute they were together. Family reunions and get togethers were his favorites where he was able to experience his Cajun roots whether through the food or having a good conversation in his native French which he loved to speak when possible. A dear friend to many and a devout Christian the most kind hearted person there was. He is survived by his daughter, Tara Bennett (Richard) of Baton Rouge, and son David Lemoine (Priscilla) of Morgan City, grandchildren Mallory Seal, Jordan and Matthew Henson and Cody Lemoine, two brothers, Kerry and Gerard Lemoine, five sisters, Leola Melancon, Patsy Santolucito, Susan Haney, Mary Mayeux and Debra Lemoine. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Lemoine, parents Foster and Dorabelle Lemoine and granddaughter Laura Lemoine. He leaves behind many friends and cousins who will miss him terribly. A visitation will be held at Rabenhorst East on Florida Blvd on Wednesday May 27, 2020 from 11am until the service at 1pm; the officiant will be Phil Melancon, Jr. Pallbearers will be Justin, Blane, and Josh "Chachi" Lemoine, Chad Mayeux, Matt and Jordan Henson. Honorary pallbearers Richard Bennett and Josh Seal. A eulogy will be delivered by Mallory Seal, Jordan Henson and Erin Sullivan. A huge thanks to Jodi and Terri of Clarity Hospice for their undying care of our dad.

