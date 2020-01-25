Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rodney John Guillot. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Memorial Park 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Aloysius Church 2025 Stuart Avenue View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Aloysius Church 2025 Stuart Avenue View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rodney John Guillot of Baton Rouge, 79 years old, passed away on January 24, 2020. Known as "the Rock" to family and friends, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. Rodney was a native of Plattenville, Louisiana and a parishioner of St. Aloysius Catholic Church. He retired from Ethyl and Exxon Chemical after more than 47 years as an electrical engineer. He received a bachelor's and master's degree from LSU in electrical engineering and was a Professional Engineer. He was an offensive lineman, #72, for the LSU Tigers Football team from 1960 to 1962. He is survived by his wife of 57 years and 8th grade sweetheart, Mary Comeaux Guillot; daughter, Dawn Guillot Tessmer and her husband, Edward Tessmer; and grandson Adam Tessmer, his pride and joy. He is also survived by his devoted sisters and their spouses, Toby and Lynn Bourgeois, Ginger and Al Roussel, and Stephanie and Tyrone Arceneaux as well as many nephews, nieces, and family members. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Douville and Elda Guillot, and his grandson, Evan Tessmer. In 2015, the Alford Family Scholarship was endowed in his name as Legacy Player #72 to the LSU Foundation of Champions Scholarship Fund. He was a member of the Redemptorist High School Hall of Fame. Special thanks to the staff of Southside Gardens for their loving care and support. Services will be Monday, January 27th with visitation at St. Aloysius Church, 2025 Stuart Avenue from 9 am until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Interment in Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Aloysius Church, 2025 Stuart Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA, 70808. Rabenhorst, 825 Government St., Baton Rouge, 70806 is in charge of arrangements.

