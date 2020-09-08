1/1
Rodney Joseph Broussard
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rodney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rodney Joseph Broussard, age 71 of Marshall, Arkansas, passed away August 15, 2020, in Harrison. He was born April 3, 1949 in Jennings, Louisiana to Algernon and Leona Miller Broussard. He was a retired firefighter with the Baton Rouge, Louisiana Fire Department. He was an Army Veteran. He was a 1969 graduate of Redemptorist High School. He enjoyed hand carving chess set pieces and was a "Parrot Head" Jimmy Buffett fan. Rodney is survived by his two daughters and sons-in-law Brandi and John Lambert and Mandi and Devin Legendre. Four brothers; Michael Broussard, Marvin Broussard, Darrell (Wende) Broussard, and Kenneth (Celine) Broussard. Four grandchildren; Hunter Hulin, Trey Kauffman, Layla Legendre and Addison Legendre. He was preceded in death by his parents Algernon and Leona Broussard and his brother Leonard Broussard. Services will be at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 8 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 8, 2020
I love you, my cousin. R.I.P.
Susan Deaville
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved