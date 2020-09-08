Rodney Joseph Broussard, age 71 of Marshall, Arkansas, passed away August 15, 2020, in Harrison. He was born April 3, 1949 in Jennings, Louisiana to Algernon and Leona Miller Broussard. He was a retired firefighter with the Baton Rouge, Louisiana Fire Department. He was an Army Veteran. He was a 1969 graduate of Redemptorist High School. He enjoyed hand carving chess set pieces and was a "Parrot Head" Jimmy Buffett fan. Rodney is survived by his two daughters and sons-in-law Brandi and John Lambert and Mandi and Devin Legendre. Four brothers; Michael Broussard, Marvin Broussard, Darrell (Wende) Broussard, and Kenneth (Celine) Broussard. Four grandchildren; Hunter Hulin, Trey Kauffman, Layla Legendre and Addison Legendre. He was preceded in death by his parents Algernon and Leona Broussard and his brother Leonard Broussard. Services will be at a later date.

