Rodney Lidell Knighten
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rodney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rodney Lidell Knighten entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 13, 2020. He was a 60 years old native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Rodney was a 1977 graduate of Scotlandville Sr. High School. Private funeral services held on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Burial in Days Chapel A.M.E. Cemetery, Clinton, LA. Survivors include his brothers, Lenard (Bettie) Knighton, Jr. and Bishop Conway L. (Edith) Knighton, both of Baker, LA; sisters, Bonnie (James) Butler, of Baker, LA and Tinita (Kevin) LeBlanc of Missouri City, TX. Survivors also include nieces and nephews as well as numerous cousins. Preceded in death by father, Lenard Knighten, Sr.; mother, Eunice Mae W. Knighten and brother Marvin Knighton. Arrangements by Hall Davis & Son Funeral Service.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved