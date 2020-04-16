Rodney Lidell Knighten entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 13, 2020. He was a 60 years old native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Rodney was a 1977 graduate of Scotlandville Sr. High School. Private funeral services held on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Burial in Days Chapel A.M.E. Cemetery, Clinton, LA. Survivors include his brothers, Lenard (Bettie) Knighton, Jr. and Bishop Conway L. (Edith) Knighton, both of Baker, LA; sisters, Bonnie (James) Butler, of Baker, LA and Tinita (Kevin) LeBlanc of Missouri City, TX. Survivors also include nieces and nephews as well as numerous cousins. Preceded in death by father, Lenard Knighten, Sr.; mother, Eunice Mae W. Knighten and brother Marvin Knighton. Arrangements by Hall Davis & Son Funeral Service.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020.