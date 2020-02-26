Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rodney Phillip Mury. View Sign Service Information Ascension Funeral Home 426 West New River Street Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8463 Visitation 11:00 AM Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church 716 Mississippi St. Donaldsonville , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church 716 Mississippi St Donaldsonville , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rodney Phillip Mury was born July 24, 1945 and died February 23, 2020. He was 74. He was a native and lifelong resident of Donaldsonville, Louisiana. Mr. Mury was a 1963 graduate of Ascension Catholic High School, a 1968 graduate of Louisiana State University and a veteran of the United States Air Force. He retired from Shell Chemical Company after 32 years of service. Mr. Mury is survived by his wife of 28 years, Carlin Poirrier Mury and his two children, Tracey Mury and Kellie Mury Bourgeois. His family also includes nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Mr. Mury is also survived by his brother, Robert "Bob" Mury (Deborrah) and sister, Brenda Mury Barry. Mr. Mury was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold A. Mury and Cecile Simoneaux Mury; and two brothers, Arnold and Aldon Mury. Visitation will take place at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church, 716 Mississippi St., Donaldsonville, Louisiana on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection will follow at 1:00 p.m. with an inurnment in the church mausoleum to follow. The family would like to give special thanks to his caregivers and all the family and friends who took such good care of Mr. Mury and his family throughout his journey. Ascension Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

