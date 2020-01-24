Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger 'Bubba' Hand. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM New Covenant Baptist Church 215 Florida Ave SE Denham Springs , LA View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM New Covenant Baptist Church 215 Florida Ave SE Denham Springs , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On Thursday, January 23 after 91 years, Frederick Roger Hand went home. He was born in 1928 and lived a long and full life. He is "Bubba" to his brothers and sisters, Daddy to his children, papaw to his grandchildren and Honey to his wife Jeanette that he cared for until her passing in 2016. He set the example of "in sickness and in health". Papaw was sometimes feisty, always giving, never letting anyone go without. He spoke of Jesus to random people while grocery shopping, and met new friends along the way. He is survived by two sisters and their husbands, a brother and his wife, four children; Cliff, Farley, Bruce and Zanie, eight grandchildren, eighteen grandchildren, and Lakisha, David Robinson and his nurse Markel; who loved and cared for him like he was their own. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 6pm until 8pm. Visiting resumes on Monday, January 27, 2020 at New Covenant Baptist Church, 215 Florida Ave SE, in Denham Springs from 10am until Celebration of Life Service at 11am, officiated by Rev. Paul Brooks. Burial will follow in Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers. Arrangements under the direction of Seale Funeral Home.

