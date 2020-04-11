Roger "Doodlebug" Bateman, Jr. entered into eternal rest after a 15 year long battle with addiction on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the age of 49 years old at his home in Gonzales, Louisiana. He was survived by his beloved daughter Alexis Ray Bateman; his loving parents Roger and Alice (Watson) Bateman, Sr.; his brother Benton Bateman (Bridgette); aunts Linda Watson Lambert (Tim) and Pam Watson Cannon (Kevin); uncles Ricky Watson (Lisa Casey), Jerry "Bo" Bateman (Marie), John "Bulldog" Bateman (Virginia), Alvin "Tomma" Bateman, and Troy Bateman; his great Aunt Laura Duplessis and great Uncle Herbert "Manny" Brown (Patsy); and various cousins, Godchildren, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents Ray & Rena (Brown) Watson and John & Virginia Bateman. Due to current restrictions concerning COVID-19, a private graveside burial will be held at 11AM on Monday, April 13 at New River Baptist Church in St. Amant, Louisiana. Only 10 family members will be allowed at the gravesite. All others are welcome to attend by staying in their vehicles near the gravesite or standing a minimum of 30 feet away from the gravesite. Livestream will be available and a link will be made available at a later time. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Church Funeral Services, St Amant LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020