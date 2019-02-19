The Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Resthaven Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Hwy
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Resthaven Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Hwy
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Pence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger A. Pence


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roger A. Pence Obituary
Roger Pence, a resident and native of Baton Rouge, passed away on Sunday, February 17 2019 at Carrington Place Rehabilitation Center. He was 84. He graduated from Redemptorist High School and attended LSU. Roger was retired from the Louisiana Department of Labor where he worked as a statistician. He was affiliated for many years with the American Daylily Society and the U.S. Chess Federation. He loved vegetable and flower gardening. He is survived by his sister, Anita Faye Pence, many cousins and his beloved pet cats. He was preceded in death by his parents, George A. Pence and Marie Cifreo Pence. Services will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy in Baton Rouge. Visitation will begin at 10 AM with services at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, masses are preferred in his honor at either St.Gerard Majella in Baton Rouge or St. Matthew the Apostle in River Ridge, La.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Download Now