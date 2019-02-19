Roger Pence, a resident and native of Baton Rouge, passed away on Sunday, February 17 2019 at Carrington Place Rehabilitation Center. He was 84. He graduated from Redemptorist High School and attended LSU. Roger was retired from the Louisiana Department of Labor where he worked as a statistician. He was affiliated for many years with the American Daylily Society and the U.S. Chess Federation. He loved vegetable and flower gardening. He is survived by his sister, Anita Faye Pence, many cousins and his beloved pet cats. He was preceded in death by his parents, George A. Pence and Marie Cifreo Pence. Services will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy in Baton Rouge. Visitation will begin at 10 AM with services at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, masses are preferred in his honor at either St.Gerard Majella in Baton Rouge or St. Matthew the Apostle in River Ridge, La. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary