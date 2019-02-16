Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Roger Alan Bye, 58, died peacefully at his home in Gonzales on Sunday, February 10. Roger was a native of Trinidad and had lived many places, but his heart was in Louisiana. He cheered for the Tigers and Saints and could fry a turkey like a Cajun, but he remained a lifelong New York Jets fan and still sported a British accent. With a big heart and a gentle soul, Roger never met a stranger. Always up for a party, parade, concert or cruise, he loved music, laughter and people. He was the king of the check-in call with friends and family, always maintaining those connections. Roger was also a fighter, kicking cancer with a smile on his face and a ready joke to crack, often Monty Python. When Roger laughed, the world truly laughed with him. A mortgage broker, Roger loved making others' dreams come true and made so many friends through his work. But his greatest love was his family. Roger was a devoted husband to his wife Rena, an awesome dad to his son Nick and fiancée Jillian McGoldrick, daughter Alexandria, and son Colin, as well as "the original Grandpa" or OG to his grandson Nixxon and honorary granddaughter Nevaeh Ford. The much-loved second son of Susan and Michael Bye, Roger was also an awesome brother to Patrick and wife Valerie, Richard and wife Anneka, and Karen and husband Elmer Tatum, as well as "the fun uncle" to Matthew, Ross, Leah and Anna Bye, Joseph and Andrew Stassi, and Scarlett Olson and honorary brother Randy Tubbs. Roger was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Elsie and Alan Laxton and paternal grandparents, Sheila and Walter Bye. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Cheering for Breanna Foundation or the Julia Cobb-JuCan Foundation. Visitation is at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales, Tuesday, Feb. 19, from 5 - 9 p.m. Visitation on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 9 -11 a.m. at which time there will be a funeral service followed by a graveside memorial. To celebrate Roger's Fighting Tiger spirit, guests are asked to wear purple and gold.

