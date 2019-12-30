Roger Burrel Bailey passed away peacefully Friday, December 27,2019 at his home in Denham Springs, LA, he was 68 years old. He is preceded in death by his parents Horace B. Bailey and Mildred Marie LeBlanc, daughter Melissa Bailey, and brother Bobby Glen Bailey. Survived by his loving wife Patti Roberts Bailey, stepson Eric Allen, granddaughters Ayla, Ava and Ana, sisters Linda Hardester and Bonnie Woolf, brothers Ned Bailey and Ted Bailey, and many nieces and nephews. Roger graduated from Port Allen High School, attended Southeastern Louisiana University and Louisiana State University where he was a member of the Golden Band from Tiger Land. He was a lifelong Tiger fan and retired from DSM Copolymer in Addis, LA. He loved to travel and spend time with family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements made with Church Funeral Services and Crematory, Walker, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020