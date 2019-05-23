Roger "Roy" Carter, Sr. departed this life on Monday, May 20, 2019 at his residence in Thibodaux, LA. He was 61, and a native of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Visitation on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at New Rising Star Baptist Church, 230 St. Charles St., Houma, LA from 10:00 am to Religious Services at 1:00 pm. Burial in Moses Baptist Church Cemetery #2 in Thibodaux, LA. Preceded in death by parents, Benjamin Carter, Sr.; 2 brothers, Benjamin Carter, Jr.; 1 sister, Diane Woods. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA 70301, (985) 447-2513. To sign guestbook or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 23 to May 25, 2019