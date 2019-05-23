Roger "Roy" Carter Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger "Roy" Carter Sr..
Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA
70301
(985)-447-2513
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Williams & Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland St.
Thibodaux, LA
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
New Rising Star Baptist Church
230 St. Charles St.
Houma, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM
New Rising Star Baptist Church
230 St. Charles St.
Houma, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Roger "Roy" Carter, Sr. departed this life on Monday, May 20, 2019 at his residence in Thibodaux, LA. He was 61, and a native of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Visitation on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at New Rising Star Baptist Church, 230 St. Charles St., Houma, LA from 10:00 am to Religious Services at 1:00 pm. Burial in Moses Baptist Church Cemetery #2 in Thibodaux, LA. Preceded in death by parents, Benjamin Carter, Sr.; 2 brothers, Benjamin Carter, Jr.; 1 sister, Diane Woods. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA 70301, (985) 447-2513. To sign guestbook or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 23 to May 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.