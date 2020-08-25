Rev. Roger D. Hunt, born April 26, 1950 to Georgia Mae and Everett Douglas Hunt in Pineville, Louisiana, went to live with Jesus, his Lord, Savior and Friend on Monday, August 24, 2020. Roger was a man with lots of love, compassion and boldness for everyone and everything. Visitation will be held at South Lafourche Assembly of God Church in Galliano on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Services will continue at a later date in Leesville, Louisiana with burial to follow in John C. White Cemetery. Roger graduated from Zachary High School in 1969. He married the love of his life, Francis M. Dickey Hunt on August 30, 1969. He graduated from Southwest Assemblies of God College in 1976 and became pastors of Eunice Assembly of God. He returned to Fort Worth, Texas to attend Southwest Baptist Theological Seminary for one year. In 1981 they moved to Baker, Louisiana to be Associate Pastors at Baker Assembly of God. In 1983 they began a new work in New Roads, LA. In 1987, they moved to Maryland for one year. In 1991 he graduated from the Assemblies of God Theological Seminary with a Master Degree in Christian Education. Soon after graduation they moved to Poplar, Montana to be pastors of a Native American Church on the Fort Peck Reservation where they lived for 20 years. They moved to Galliano, LA in June 2010 and became pastors of the South Lafourche Assembly of God where they remain as pastors to present. Roger is survived by his wife of 51 years, Francis. He was preceded in death by his parents, Georgia Mae and Everett Douglas Hunt and six brothers. He is survived by three brothers, Edward Ronald (Linda) of Shreveport, Marlin of Zachary, LA and David of McComb, Ms; two sisters, Margie Gilbert and Mary Logsdon (Mark); and many, many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

