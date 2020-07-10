1/
Roger Dale "Poncho" Abshire
1948 - 2020
Roger Dale 'Poncho' Abshire, norn 7/10/1948 in Abbeville, LA and was a resident of Centreville, MS. A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, passed away at Ochner Medical N.O., Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the age of 71. He was preceded in death by his parents Odea and Olita (Hanks) Abshire, eight brothers and sisters and his first love Billie Jo Richard Abshire. 'Poncho' is survived by his wonderful wife Sammie (Phillips); son Richard Abshire (Kori); daughter Stephanie & son-in-law Chris Laquerre; siblings L.J. Ben, Norman, Anna and Linda; 8 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; two step-children Adam (Michelle) Muse and Jessica Muse and many nieces & nephews. His ashes will be laid to rest at a graveside memorial service, Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Cancer Society.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
