Roger Dale Gatlin passed away at his home on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the age of 72. He retired from the Department of Public Works with the City of Baton Rouge. He also worked for Entergy for 26 years. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army. Roger is survived by his wife of 33 years, Sharon Gatlin; children, Tara Gatlin Richard and husband Chris, Eric Gatlin, Courtney Gatlin, and Whitney Gatlin; grandchild, Dillon Gatlin; siblings, Henry Fleming, Deborah Fleming, June Newman, and Moses Thrasher; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, H.R. Gatlin and Eva Fleming; and sister, Glenda May. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Thursday, January 2, 2019 from 12 p.m. until Funeral Service at 2 p.m. Interment will take place at a later date. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020