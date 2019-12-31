The Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Gatlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Dale Gatlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger Dale Gatlin Obituary
Roger Dale Gatlin passed away at his home on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the age of 72. He retired from the Department of Public Works with the City of Baton Rouge. He also worked for Entergy for 26 years. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army. Roger is survived by his wife of 33 years, Sharon Gatlin; children, Tara Gatlin Richard and husband Chris, Eric Gatlin, Courtney Gatlin, and Whitney Gatlin; grandchild, Dillon Gatlin; siblings, Henry Fleming, Deborah Fleming, June Newman, and Moses Thrasher; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, H.R. Gatlin and Eva Fleming; and sister, Glenda May. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Thursday, January 2, 2019 from 12 p.m. until Funeral Service at 2 p.m. Interment will take place at a later date. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Download Now