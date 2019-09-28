Dale went home to Glory at Our Lady of the Lake on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the age of 55. He was a retired truck driver; resident and native of Plaquemine, La. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 10am until religious services at 2pm, conducted by Pastor Claiborne Hollins. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park. He is survived by his wife, Robin Strange Boutwell; children, Bridget, Amanda, Danielle and wife Kayla, Mary Margaret "Maggie", Jacob and Kristian Boutwell; grandchildren, Gabriel, Bayleigh, Addisyn, Aiden, Ethan and Kyra; sons in law, Zachary Cree and Jason Seneca; siblings, Chris Boutwell and wife Janell, John Boutwell and wife Hollye, Martimer "Marty" Boutwell and wife Mary, Leola Boutwell Pickle and Mike Boutwell; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Jimmie and Margaret Landry Boutwell; sister, Bridget Boutwell; son in law, Dusty Rineheart; and sister in law, Raegan McGinnis Boutwell. Pallbearers will be Jacob, Kristian, Chris, John, Marty and Mike Boutwell. Dale loved to fish, was multitalented, loved his church family and was an all-around great man. He was loved by everyone he came into contact with and never met a stranger. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019