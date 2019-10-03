Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM Gretna United Methodist Church Whitney Avenue View Map Memorial service 1:00 PM Gretna United Methodist Church Whitney Avenue View Map Send Flowers Obituary

August 28, 1966 - October 1, 2019 - Roger was not just a gifted pastor but a true humanitarian who always put others before himself. Roger was born in Opelousas and raised in Lottie, LA. He loved preaching since a very early age and was often called upon to fill in for preachers on any given Sunday. Roger graduated from Livonia High School in 1984. He went on to study at Centenary College of Louisiana and graduated in 1988. He then studied Master of Divinity at Perkins School of Theology at SMU. He has worked at The United Methodist Church since graduating. He was former Associate Pastor at St. Luke Simpson United Methodist Church 2006-2012 in Lake Charles, LA. He was former Pastor at Welsh Memorial United Methodist Church at Maplewood United Methodist Church in Sulphur, LA 2014-2017. Currently he was working at Gretna United Methodist Church since 2017. Roger lived his faith by helping others. He would frequently help devastated families after storms, serve meals at homeless shelters, ministered at hospitals and nursing homes, and was youth minister to many of his churches and was a counselor to many going through hard times. He was an inspiration to many people bringing them to a relationship with God. He never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone and everyone loved him. He was often called upon to perform marriage ceremonies even after leaving a congregation-a testament to his ministries. Roger was truly a gift from God for many. He is survived by his wife Pam, daughter Bethany Meyferth (Cameron), stepson (Atticus Ates), daughter Penelope, brother Herman Jr. (Laura), brother Jay, sister Lillie, godmother and very special aunt Lois Kessinger and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins that he loved dearly and his many congregations past and present. He was preceded in death by his father Herman Templeton, Sr., beloved mother Elaine Snyder Templeton, and brother-in-law Daniel Ardoin. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Gretna United Methodist Church on Whitney Ave. at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 11:30 to 1:00 p.m. Donations may be made in Roger's name to either Gretna United Methodist Church or the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

