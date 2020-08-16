Roger Louis Ford was born May 24, 1956, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was a resident of Baton Rouge and passed away August 6, 2020. Roger came from a large family. He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph R Ford, Sr., and Irma Roux Ford. He has three sisters - Lynn Breaux Dodge, Patricia Ford Breaux, wife of Lonnie Breaux, Frances Ford Willis, wife of Chuck Willis, and one big brother, Joseph R Ford, Jr., who passed before him. Roger has many nieces and nephews- Heather Roberts, Ralph Breaux, III., Chris Breaux, Joshua Breaux, Ray Dodge, Stephanie Civitillo, Chrissy Hebert, Jenny Wooten, Lizzy Harrington, Charlie Willis, and many, many great nieces and nephews. Roger had a passion for cooking, hunting and fishing at "Rogers Hole". He loved spending time with friends, neighbors and family. He was a sweet, gentle soul. Roger would give you the shirt off his back. Roger was well know for his ability to build things to solve problems others were unable to fix. He was a pipefitter by trade. Roger will be missed by many. There will be a Celebration of Life for Roger with family and friends! Call Frances for more information.

