Roger Navarra, a resident of Independence, LA for the past forty years passed away peacefully at the age of 61 on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at St. Tammany Parish Hospital in Covington. Roger was born on August 11, 1958, in Amite, LA. Roger was valedictorian of his Oak Forest Academy class, an Honor Graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University, and a member of the 13 Club. For 34 years he worked as a State Farm Insurance Agent where he served his community in Independence and Tangipahoa Parish. For the last 13 years, it gave him great joy to serve as Deacon of Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Independence, LA. His love for Mater Dolorosa Catholic School and its children were unsurpassed. Roger was a loving father and grandfather, and the highlight of his life were his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his daughter, Charlotte(Navarra) Phillips and spouse, Kevin, New Orleans, LA; his son, Dominick Richard Navarra and his spouse, Christine Lai, Denver Colorado; grandchildren, Miriam, Dominick, Alistair, and Martin Phillips, all of New Orleans; his sister-in-law, Lou Navarra, and niece, Brittany Navarra Lauzervich, husband, Clay and great niece, Sidney, all of Maurepas, LA; and his fiancé', Traci Montgomery Beatty. He is preceded in death by his parents Dominick and Margarett Navarra, sister, Ramona Navarra, and brother, Dominick "Richard" Navarra. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at 11:00AM on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Our Lady of Pompeii Catholic Church in Tickfaw, LA. Interment Colonial Mausoleum, Independence, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019