Roger Paul Babin, born in Baton Rouge and resident of Gonzales, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the age of 61. Roger had a true passion for the outdoors, especially fishing. He enjoyed spending time and hosting fish fry's and cookouts for his family and friends. Roger is survived by his loving wife, Danielle Kelley Babin; mother, Dolores Babin; step-children, Michelle and Russell Goudeau; sister, Rhonda Harrell (Jim); brothers, Bret Babin (Rosa), Alvin Babin; grandchild, Bentley and brother, Zane; godchildren, Jessalyn Prejean and Kenny Guedry; godparetns, Hazel Melancon and Lionel Guedry; nieces and nephews, Blake Babin (Taylor), Zachary Babin (Kaitlyn), Casey Harrell, Lindsay Sons, Kameron Harrell, Jadeb Ardoin (Charity), Cody Ardoin (Jodi), Dillon Walton; In-laws, Danny and Madeline Kelley; brother-in-law, Troy Kelley (Cathy); sister-in-law, Jackie Kelley. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert "Boo" Babin; step-son, Chris Goudeau; grandparents, George and Julian Guedry, Leus and Juliette Babin. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales from 5pm until 9 pm. Visitation will resume on Saturday at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales from 9am until funeral service at 11am. Interment to follow at Hope Haven Garden of Memory Cemetery in Gonzales. The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their care and compassion during Roger's time of need. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com . Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020