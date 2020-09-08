Roger W. Morgan, 72, a resident of Central, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5. Roger graduated from Central High School in 1966. He entered the Pipefitter apprentice program at Exxon Refinery in 1967. After working as a Pipefitter for many years he was promoted to Turnaround Planner and went on to be a Supervisor. He retired from Exxon in 2006 after 39 years. Roger married Dianne Crum, August 16, 1969. They had just celebrated 51 years of marriage. Throughout their marriage they have attended Comite Baptist Church and enjoyed participating in the famous Easter Pageants and Christmas Contadas. Roger enjoyed riding his motorcycle with close friends. Annual trips to Maggie Valley, NC were his favorite. Roger is survived by his wife, Dianne Crum Morgan; two daughters, Nikki Lee and husband Shane Walton, Lindsey Marie and husband Ryan Moore; brothers, Johnny Morgan and wife Normi, Danny Morgan and wife Pauline; sisters, Joy Turner and husband, Hilary Turner, Ann Pomeroy and husband Mike, and Shari Almquist; two grandsons, Ty Walton and wife, April and Bryce Walton and Lara Clark; two granddaughters, Charlee Ruth Moore and Emily Wren Moore. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Eugene (Sonny) Morgan, his mother, Elaine Jessie Walker Morgan, his brother, Larry Francis Morgan, his niece, Marichi Lynn Turner, and great nephew, Gavin Michael Knapp, his father-in-law, Edward David Crum and mother-in-law, Ruth Powers Crum. For family and close friends, viewing will be on Thursday, September 10, at Resthaven Funeral Home Parlor A from 11:30am-12:30pm. Graveside services will be at 12:30 at the Resthaven Gardens of Memory 11817 Jefferson Hwy. Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Food and fellowship to follow at Roger and Dianne's home. Pallbearers are Ty Walton, Bryce Walton, Shane Walton, Ryan Moore, Johnny Morgan, Danny Morgan, Hilary Turner, and Mike Pomeroy. Honorary pallbearers are Darryl Crum and Mike Rushing. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude's, Comite Baptist Church, the Marichi Turner Foundation, or your favorite charity
. The family of Roger Morgan wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Linda White and Home Instead for their love and care for Roger. We also thank the nurses and nurses aids at Harvest Manor for the extra time they took to meet Rogers needs. A special thanks to our friends and pastor at Comite Baptist Church for their prayers, visits, food, and support. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.